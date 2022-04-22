Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.22.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Missouri’s Republican Senate primary, Eric Greitens hasn’t yet received support from Donald Trump, but the scandal-plagued former governor did receive an endorsement yesterday from Donald Trump Jr.

* A state appeals court in New York yesterday ruled against Democrats’ gerrymandered district map yesterday, partially upholding a lower-court ruling. That said, as The New York Times reported, Gov. Kathy Hochul and top legislative leaders “are expected to immediately appeal the decision to the state’s highest court, the New York Court of Appeals.”

* In Ohio’s Republican Senate race, where Donald Trump has endorsed J.D. Vance, the former president apparently expected the far-right Club for Growth to follow his lead and abandon its support for Josh Mandell’s candidacy. When that didn’t happen, Trump sent Club for Growth President David McIntosh a vulgar note.

* GOP leaders hoped to persuade Lenny Curry, Jacksonville’s Republican mayor, to run for Congress this fall, but he announced yesterday that he would remain in his current office.

* Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is in court today, responding to allegations that she should be disqualified from running due to her Jan. 6 efforts. Trump issued a lie-filled statement yesterday expressing support for the right-wing congresswoman.

* In Wisconsin’s ridiculous election “audit,” former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has routinely destroyed public records he’s deemed unimportant. A state judge ordered him yesterday to stop doing that.

* Speaking of the ongoing fiasco in Wisconsin, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had this gem that I’ll just quote verbatim: “Assembly Republican attorney Michael Gableman is probing the backgrounds of public employees and contractors working on elections to determine their political leanings, including one who he believes is a Democrat because she lives with her boyfriend, loves snakes, plays video games and has a nose ring.”

* And while Gov. Glenn Youngkin appears to have had a rough start after three months as Virginia’s governor, the Republican is reportedly venturing into national politics: Politico reported that Youngkin is “launching a pair of new political groups ahead of the midterm election,” which in turn will “allow him to wade into gubernatorial races across the country on behalf of GOP candidates.”