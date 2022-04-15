Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.15.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After NBC News reported that Donald Trump would soon endorse J.D. Vance in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, dozens of county GOP chairs and party central committee members in the Buckeye State urged the former president to reconsider.

* Speaking of Ohio, for the fourth time, the state Supreme Court yesterday again rejected Republican officials’ gerrymandered district maps. The justices gave GOP policymakers a new deadline of May 6.

* And speaking of redistricting, the New Hampshire Supreme Court this week took over its state map-drawing process, and named Nathaniel Persily, a Stanford Law School professor, as a special master.

* In Nebraska’s gubernatorial race, where Republican frontrunner Charles Herbster is facing groping allegations from several women, the candidate was condemned yesterday by incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and all 13 women serving in the Nebraska Senate. Herbster has denied any wrongdoing and has given no indication of ending his candidacy.

* On a related note, Donald Trump endorsed Herbster last fall, and Donald Trump Jr. was on the campaign trail in Nebraska with the candidate as recently as two days ago.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump’s political operation recently made two new additions: Natalie Harp and Christina Bobb, both of whom worked for One America News Network (OAN), have reportedly joined the Republican’s team.

* The NPR affiliate in Georgia reported this week that Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign filed a personal financial disclosure statement, but the Republican’s materials are “missing key information that could help voters spot potential conflicts of interests if elected, several campaign finance experts say.”