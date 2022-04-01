Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.1.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a ruling that might help dictate which party controls the U.S. House, a state judge yesterday struck down New York Democrats’ gerrymandered district map. Though the ruling will be appealed, the court ordered the legislature to draw new maps by April 11, ahead of New York’s June 28 primary elections.

* Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed new legislation yesterday to require Arizonans to prove their citizenship in order to vote in presidential elections. The same measure, which will face legal challenges, requires newly registered voters to provide a proof of address, which, as The New York Times noted, “could have a disproportionate impact on students, older voters who no longer drive, low-income voters and Native Americans.”

* Two sitting members of Congress — Democrat Filemon Vela of Texas and Republican Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska — formally gave up their seats yesterday, though for very different reasons. The former is headed to a prominent legal/lobbying firm, while the latter was recently convicted of a few felonies. The balance of partisan power in the chamber remains unchanged.

* On a related note, Nebraska’s secretary of state’s office announced this morning that the special election to replace Fortenberry in the state’s 1st congressional district will be held on June 28.

* Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, facing criticisms in the wake of his orgies-and-cocaine claims, released a new ad yesterday blaming the “the entire left-wing establishment” for trying to “take him down.” Whether the North Carolina congressman is prepared to admit it or not, his most vocal critics this week have been other congressional Republicans, not the left.

* In Wisconsin, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was supposed to release records related to his party’s sham audit of the 2020 election. Since the Republican chose not to, a Wisconsin judge this week held Vos in contempt for “willfully” violating a court order.

* Speaking of the Badger State, former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who last served in the governor’s office more than two decades ago, is eyeing a possible comeback bid and met yesterday with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is already running in this year’s gubernatorial race in Wisconsin, and she met with the former president three weeks ago.

* And in Georgia’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, retired football player Herschel Walker appears to be the frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination, but Politico reported, “In the eight weeks running up to the May 24 primary, two super PACs supporting Walker’s GOP rivals plan to drop millions of dollars in ads attacking Walker, according to people familiar with their spending plans.” The idea is to weaken the novice candidate, force him into a runoff, and derail his candidacy ahead of the general election.