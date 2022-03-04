Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.4.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday approved district maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. While the Democratic governor was pleased, and his plan was fairer than the Republican legislature’s alternative, NBC News’ report added, “[T]he maps are likely to maintain the GOP’s 5-3 congressional advantage and only narrow Republican control of the Legislature.”

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday tried to raise money off the incident in which he berated children for wearing masks at one of the Republican’s photo-ops.

* American Bridge 21st Century, a leading super PAC aligned with Democrats, is launching a $5 million ad buy targeting Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. The ads, which will start reaching voters on Wednesday, emphasize U.S. economic gains.

* Priorities USA, the other leading super PAC aligned with Democrats, released a pair of ads this morning connecting Republicans to Vladimir Putin, with a special emphasis on Donald Trump’s praise for the Russian leader.

* In Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is starting to take advantage of his financial edge, investing at least $4.2 million in television advertising ahead of the May 24 primary. The Associated Press reported that the governor had $12.7 million in his main campaign account as of Jan. 31, while former Sen. David Perdue had less than $1 million in cash on hand.

* Turnout in Texas’ primaries wasn’t great: The Texas Tribune reported yesterday, “Around 17% of registered voters in Texas cast a ballot in the 2022 primary, according to preliminary turnout data from the secretary of state.”

* And in Missouri’s Republican Senate primary, after Eric Greitens publicly announced that he wouldn’t support Mitch McConnell as the GOP’s Senate leader, the former governor “gained favor“ with Trump and some in his inner circle. Party leaders have worried for months that the former president would back Greitens, who was forced to resign from the governor’s office in disgrace four years ago.