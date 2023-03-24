Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.24.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Late last year, Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News and solicited campaign contributions for Herschel Walker from a Senate office building. This led to an admonishment yesterday from the Senate Ethics Committee, which reminded the South Carolina Republican not to do that.

* It’s been decades since voters in Jacksonville, Florida, elected a Democratic mayor, but in balloting this week, Democrat Donna Deegan was the top vote-getter. She’ll face Republican Daniel Davis in a runoff general election in May.

* There’s been some chatter of late about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis serving as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, but the Republican governor said this week that he wouldn’t accept such an offer.

* Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign website has traditionally directed donors to her ActBlue page, taking advantage of an online system popular with Democrats. Now, the Arizona independent is directing contributors to Anedot, a rival system generally used by Republicans.

* In North Carolina, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson hasn’t yet formally announced his 2024 plans, but Axios reports that the Republican, among the most radical statewide officeholders in the country, will kick off a gubernatorial campaign on April 22.

* In Oregon, the Democratic-led state government is moving forward with plans to extend voting rights to citizens currently in prison. The only other states that currently do this are Maine and Vermont, in addition to Washington, D.C.

* And as part of his daily offensive against his principal rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump published a missive yesterday that read, “Ron DeSanctimonious is the most overrated politician in America. His Numbers on COVID, Crime, and Education are terrible, but nobody knows it — Now they do. He shouldn’t even be running!” DeSantis has not yet formally launched a 2024 campaign.