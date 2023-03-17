Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.17.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. George Santos told the Associated Press that he’s a “maybe” on seeking a second term next year. The New York Republican, apparently indifferent to his reputation, also told the AP, “I think truth still matters very much.”

* In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, YouTube suspended Donald Trump’s account, concluding that the then-president’s videos might lead to additional violence. This morning, Axios reported that YouTube has decided to lift its restrictions on the former president’s channel.

* While voter fraud in the Lone Star State remains largely non-existent, Republican legislators in Texas are moving forward with a plan to make illegal voting a second-degree felony. A report from the NBC affiliate in Dallas noted that the bill is “a top priority” for Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

* As the Associated Press reports that several Republicans are “openly jockeying to position themselves” as potential Trump running mates, The Wall Street Journal ran a letter to the editor this week from House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik in which the New York congresswoman gushed about the former president’s awesomeness.

* VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization, launched a new television ad this week calling for military facilities to stop airing Fox News’ primetime hosts.

* A conservative group called Protect Women Ohio announced this week that it’s investing $5 million into a campaign to oppose abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution. A rival effort is currently collecting signatures for a statewide ballot measure.

* In case there were any doubts about Rep. Bill Pascrell’s career plans, the New Jersey Democrat confirmed this week that there’s “no question” he intends to run again. Pascrell recently turned 86.

* And in Florida, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio confirmed this week that he doesn’t intend to be a presidential candidate next year. “Timing is everything in life and we’ve got a lot of stuff going on,” the senator, who ran a failed bid in 2016, told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.