Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.9.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Montana’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, much of the Republican establishment has already rallied behind wealthy businessman Tim Sheehy, but GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale has nevertheless launched his own candidacy anyway. It will be Rosendale’s second Senate bid: He ran a failed campaign in 2018.

* Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who spent months flirting with a possible presidential campaign, has reportedly decided to launch a Republican U.S. Senate campaign. He’ll compete for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring.

* Donald Trump won the Nevada caucuses with roughly 99% support. The fact that he was the only major candidate competing in the race appears to have helped.

* In related news, the former president also won the Republican caucuses in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

* Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to recent chatter about him becoming the next chair of the Republican National Committee, but he dismissed the idea last night, telling NBC News he’s not interested.

* The Associated Press reported that top Biden administration officials met this week with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Michigan “in an effort to mend ties with a community that has an important role in deciding whether President Joe Biden can hold on to a crucial swing state in the 2024 election.”

* And in case there were any doubts about Republicans going after Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Politico reported this week, “The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and its allied group American Crossroads, are booking nearly $83 million worth of airtime this fall.”