Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.23.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley appears to have walked back her earlier comments endorsing the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling on embryos being people.

* On a related note, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) issued a memo about an hour ago, urging the party’s Senate candidates to “clearly and concisely reject efforts by the government to restrict” in vitro fertilization.

* With time running out before California’s March 5 Senate primary, the latest survey from the Public Policy Institute of California found Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff ahead with 24%, followed by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter at 19%, and Republican retired baseball player Steve Garvey at 18%. The top two candidates will advance to the general election.

* Speaking of closely watched Senate races, in Michigan, the latest EPIC-MRA poll found Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin with the narrowest of leads over former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, 39% to 38%. Both candidates are competing in competitive primaries.

* Remember the robocall urging New Hampshire Democrats not to vote in the state’s presidential primary, using artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden? It was apparently created by a New Orleans magician who was paid by a consultant who worked for Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips.

* Speaking of the Granite State, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told Politico, in reference to Donald Trump and the Republican Party, “It won’t be his party forever. Right? It just won’t. ... Let me put it a different way: A--holes come and go. But America is here to stay.”

* In South Carolina, a conservative group funded by anonymous donors is trying to drive Black voters away from President Joe Biden, emphasizing the Biden administration’s push to ban menthol cigarettes.