Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.2.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary is still a few weeks away, but the state’s Democratic presidential primary is tomorrow. President Joe Biden is expected to win by a wide margin.

* Ten Republican state senators in Oregon last year staged a record-long walkout in the hopes of derailing bills on abortion, transgender health care, and gun rights, despite a voter-approved measure aimed at stopping such boycotts. The Oregon Supreme Court has now ruled that the GOP legislators cannot legally run for re-election.

* While latest national Quinnipiac University poll found Biden leading Donald Trump by six points in a hypothetical general-election match-up, a new national poll from CNN found the former president leading the Democratic incumbent by four points, 49% to 45%.

* Speaking of 2024 polling, the latest surveys from Fox News found Trump leading Biden by six points in Georgia — a state that narrowly voted Democratic in 2020 — and found the two tied in Wisconsin.

* Kristina Karamo and Pete Hoekstra both claim to be the chair of the Michigan Republican Party, and both attended the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting this week — though neither one was invited, and neither received official recognition.

* In New Jersey’s U.S. Senate race, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University found Rep. Andy Kim leading First Lady Tammy Murphy in a Democratic primary, 32% to 20%. Incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez was further back with 9% support. The indicted senator hasn’t yet said whether he intends to run for re-election or not.

* Republican voters in Nevada hoping to participate in a presidential nominating contest will discover there’s a GOP primary and caucus. The result is predictable: widespread confusion.