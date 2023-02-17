Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.17.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is trying to get each of her party’s 2024 presidential candidates to commit to supporting the GOP’s eventual nominee. She’s apparently running into some notable resistance.

* How important are the competitive state Supreme Court races in Wisconsin? NBC News reported, “With less than a week to go before the primary in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, over $6 million has already been spent on TV ads by groups and candidates on both sides of the aisle.”

* Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah argued this week that a large field of GOP presidential candidates would almost certainly help Donald Trump win the party’s nomination.

* On a related note, Romney told the Associated Press this week that he hasn’t decided whether to seek a second term next year, and he won’t announce his plans until the summer.

* In Arizona, a state appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake’s bizarre challenge to her 2022 gubernatorial defeat. As NBC News reported, the three-judge panel “upheld a lower court ruling that said Lake had not provided evidence to support her claims.”

* As California’s U.S. Senate race begins in earnest, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has picked up endorsements from three Golden State colleagues: Democratic Reps. Doris Matsui, Mark Takano, and Kevin Mullin.

* As difficult as this might seem to believe, CNN reported that Republican Rep. George Santos is eyeing a re-election campaign in his New York district, despite his many scandals.

* Sen. Ted Cruz told National Review yesterday that President Joe Biden is “too old to serve” in the White House. Asked if he’d apply the same standard to Donald Trump, who’d turn 82 during a possible second term, the Texas Republican added, “That’s a decision that’s going to be made by voters.”