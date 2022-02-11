IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Previous Post
Latest Post
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker greets the crowd during a rally with former President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, GA.
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker greets the crowd during a rally with former President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, GA.Sean Rayford / Getty Images, file

Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.11.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* As Herschel Walker’s Republican Senate campaign advances in Georgia, the Associated Press reports today on a 2001 incident in which the former athlete “talked about having a shoot-out with police.” Around the same time, Walker’s therapist called the police to say he was “volatile,” armed, and scaring his estranged wife.

* On a related note, The Macon Telegraph reports today that the GOP candidate and a business partner “have failed to repay $625,000 in loans used to fund a pizza franchise, court records reviewed by the Ledger-Enquirer and McClatchy News show.”

* Four years ago today, Donald Trump unveiled an apparent infrastructure plan that didn’t go anywhere. Today, the Democratic National Committee unveiled a new ad highlighting the former president’s failures on the issue, and contrasting it with President Joe Biden’s success.

* In Arizona’s Republican Senate primary, Jim Lamon’s campaign apparently thought it’d be a good idea to create an ad in which he portrayed a gun-slinging sheriff who shoots at actors portraying President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

* As a presidential candidate a couple of years ago, Beto O’Rourke endorsed taking away assault weapons. As a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas this year, the former congressman is now saying largely the opposite.

* Though Republican Sen. John Boozman generally isn’t seen as vulnerable this year, he is facing a primary challenge from former football player Jake Bequette, and the Arkansas Patriots Fund super PAC spent more than $841,000 this week to air campaign ads that promote Bequette and attack the incumbent.

* And Lynne Torgerson, a Republican running for attorney general in Minnesota, was filmed bragging about her staffers participating in Jan. 6, and appeared to refer to the rioters as “heroes.”

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."

Previous Post
Mark Meadows tries (and fails) to defend document destruction
Latest Post
Why Josh Hawley is being slammed as ‘grossly unfit’ for office