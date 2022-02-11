Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.11.22

* As Herschel Walker’s Republican Senate campaign advances in Georgia, the Associated Press reports today on a 2001 incident in which the former athlete “talked about having a shoot-out with police.” Around the same time, Walker’s therapist called the police to say he was “volatile,” armed, and scaring his estranged wife.

* On a related note, The Macon Telegraph reports today that the GOP candidate and a business partner “have failed to repay $625,000 in loans used to fund a pizza franchise, court records reviewed by the Ledger-Enquirer and McClatchy News show.”

* Four years ago today, Donald Trump unveiled an apparent infrastructure plan that didn’t go anywhere. Today, the Democratic National Committee unveiled a new ad highlighting the former president’s failures on the issue, and contrasting it with President Joe Biden’s success.

* In Arizona’s Republican Senate primary, Jim Lamon’s campaign apparently thought it’d be a good idea to create an ad in which he portrayed a gun-slinging sheriff who shoots at actors portraying President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

* As a presidential candidate a couple of years ago, Beto O’Rourke endorsed taking away assault weapons. As a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas this year, the former congressman is now saying largely the opposite.

* Though Republican Sen. John Boozman generally isn’t seen as vulnerable this year, he is facing a primary challenge from former football player Jake Bequette, and the Arkansas Patriots Fund super PAC spent more than $841,000 this week to air campaign ads that promote Bequette and attack the incumbent.

* And Lynne Torgerson, a Republican running for attorney general in Minnesota, was filmed bragging about her staffers participating in Jan. 6, and appeared to refer to the rioters as “heroes.”