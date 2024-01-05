Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.5.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer announced that he won’t seek re-election in the fall. The Missouri congressman was expected to be the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee next year.

* President Joe Biden will deliver his first campaign speech of the year later today, speaking near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on the threat Donald Trump poses to our democracy.

* Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn is perhaps best known to the public for his work on Jan. 6. Now, he’s taking on a new role: Dunn has launched a Democratic campaign in Maryland’s 3rd congressional district, where there’s an increasingly crowded primary field.

* Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona complained during an on-air Newsmax interview that GOP lawmakers have “nothing to campaign on” in the fall because the party hasn’t accomplished anything.

* In New Hampshire, former Ambassador Nikki Haley has launched a new television ad touting support from Don Bolduc, who ran a failed Senate campaign in the Granite State last year. Bolduc was also a notorious election denier, which makes Haley’s move — around the anniversary of Jan. 6 — that much more provocative.

* In Iowa, the Trump campaign has a new direct-mail piece that accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis of trying to “rig” the state’s presidential caucuses. The charge is based on a recent interview in which the Florida governor’s wife falsely told an audience that “you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus.”

* And as assorted Republicans position themselves as possible vice presidential candidates, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed to NBC News that she would “absolutely” consider joining a Trump-led ticket if asked. That said, the governor said she hasn’t spoken to the former president or his campaign about it.