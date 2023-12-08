Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.8.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the race to succeed former Rep. George Santos in New York, local Democratic officials met yesterday and chose former Rep. Tom Suozzi to be their party’s nominee. Suozzi gave up this seat last year ahead of an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 13.

* Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning became the latest incumbent lawmaker to announce her retirement, blaming her decision on North Carolina’s “egregiously gerrymandered” district map, which made it effectively impossible for her to win another term.

* In related news, Georgia Republicans this week approved a newly gerrymandered map of their own, dramatically altering Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s Atlanta-area district. She apparently intends to run again anyway.

* The latest national Wall Street Journal poll found Donald Trump leading the Republicans’ 2024 field with 59%, but what the results notable was the shift in the race for second place: While previous surveys found Gov. Ron DeSantis leading the other candidates, this new poll found former Ambassador Nikki Haley inching past the Florida governor, 15% to 14%.

* Former Rep. Liz Cheney suggested this week that she’d consider a third-party presidential bid, but the Wyoming Republican told CBS News yesterday that she wouldn’t “do anything” that might benefit Trump.

* In Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has apparently decided to support Eric Hovde, a wealthy Madison banking mogul, despite the fact that he hasn’t officially announced his candidacy, and the fact that he’d have some primary rivals.

* And it’s Election Day in Houston tomorrow, where locals will choose a new mayor. The runoff pits Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Democratic state Sen. John Whitmire.