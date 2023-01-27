Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.27.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised a few eyebrows yesterday when he made unexpected comments about today’s election for Republican National Committee chair. “I think we need a change,” the Republican governor said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC. I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of DC. ... We need some fresh thinking.”

* CNN’s first big post-election poll isn’t great for congressional Republicans: At the national level, only 27% of Americans believe the new House GOP majority is focusing on the right priorities. The same survey found 67% disapprove of Republican leaders in Congress.

* Why does Donald Trump’s return to Facebook matter? It’s less about message dissemination, and more about fundraising.

* Speaking of the former president, the Republican hasn’t held many public events lately, but he’ll make stops in South Carolina and New Hampshire tomorrow.

* In Michigan, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin hasn’t formally announced her 2024 plans, but she met yesterday with retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow amidst rumors that the congresswoman is eyeing the statewide race.

* Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein suggested to Raw Story this week that she wouldn’t announce her 2024 intentions until next year, but her office clarified yesterday that longtime California lawmaker was “speaking about the timing of the election, not her announcement,” adding that “she still intends to announce her decision in the coming months.”

* And in Arizona’s 2024 U.S. Senate race, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said an announcement about her plans isn’t imminent. “Arizona just got through a brutal election season — I think we all could use a break,” the incumbent said via Twitter. Her Democratic rival, Rep. Ruben Gallego, soon added a response of his own: “I know it was [a brutal election season]. I traveled the state to help! I didn’t see you at one event the whole time.”