Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.26.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Kristina Karamo claims to still be the chair of the Michigan Republican Party, but initial review from Republican National Committee lawyers determined that Karamo was “properly removed” from her post. The RNC did not, however, officially recognize the apparent new chair — former Rep. Pete Hoekstra — and the controversy is still ongoing.

* Speaking of the RNC, a national committee member this week floated a resolution to declare Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive” presidential nominee, but after the former president said such a measure was unnecessary, the plan was withdrawn.

* On the one hand, former Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s GOP presidential campaign. On the other hand, the Maryland Republican continues to release videos like these suggesting he’s eyeing a third-party bid of his own.

* With time running out in New York’s congressional special election, Democrats are reportedly investing more than $8 million to flip former Rep. George Santos’ seat from “red” to “blue.” Election Day is Feb. 13.

* As Republicans prepare for their presidential nominating contests in South Carolina and Nevada, NBC News reported that the Democratic National Committee is launching an ad blitz in both states “targeting communities of color, rural areas and potential younger adults.” The report added that the bulk of the new ads — on radio, in print and online, along with billboards and kiosks on college campuses — will start reaching voters this weekend.

* In Colorado, Mike Lynch, the top Republican in the statehouse, stepped down from his leadership post this week, following revelations that he allegedly reached for a handgun during a 2022 arrest for drunken driving. Lynch, meanwhile, is still a GOP congressional candidate this year, hoping to succeed retiring Rep. Ken Buck.

* And in Arizona, the state GOP’s “freedom fest” event, scheduled to begin today, was canceled after Trump announced he would not attend the event. The former president’s decision came a day after state chair Jeff DeWit resigned.