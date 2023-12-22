Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.22.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, is reportedly backing down: The operation appears to have canceled its ad buys in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the states’ upcoming nominating contests.

* As Sen. Joe Manchin weighs his 2024 options, the conservative West Virginia Democrat is reportedly launching a new organization, Americans Together, which is planning to kick off a “listening tour” next month.

* In California’s crowded U.S. Senate race, the latest Politico/Morning Consult poll showed Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff with a clear lead. The fight for second place is effectively a three-way tie featuring retired Republican baseball player Steve Garvey and Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. The top two candidates in the March primary will advance to the general election.

* On the presidential campaign trail, DeSantis brags to conservative audiences about the transgender health care ban for minors that he signed, but a federal judge this week noted that the Florida Republican repeatedly spread false information while making the case for the policy.

* In North Carolina, Donald Trump endorsed lobbyist Addison McDowell’s congressional campaign, despite the fact that McDowell hasn’t yet launched a congressional campaign.

* Harry Dunn, a Capitol Police officer best known for his testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, is reportedly eyeing a possible congressional campaign in Maryland. “My mind is not made up on this, but nothing is off the table and I’m considering it,” Dunn recently told Roll Call.

* And in Nevada, the chair and vice chair of the state Republican Party are still in charge of 2024 caucus planning, despite the fact that they were recently indicted for their roles as fake electors in 2020.