Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.16.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t officially announced whether she’s running for a second term, but the Arizona independent’s campaign filed a statement of candidacy and a statement of organization for the 2024 cycle with the Federal Election Commission yesterday.

* Under Ohio’s current voter-ID laws, local citizens can use utility bills or bank statements as proof of identity. Under newly proposed Republican voting restrictions, this will no longer be good enough. The same GOP measure will make it more difficult to request absentee ballots or vote early in person.

* As Democratic officials prepare to demote New Hampshire’s role as home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, the Granite State’s congressional delegation wrote a Boston Globe op-ed in the hopes of protecting the status quo.

* In the race to replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in Virginia, Democrats continue to coalesce around state Sen. Jennifer McClellan. After Sen. Tim Kaine endorsed her, Del. Lamont Bagby, who intended to be a candidate, also threw his support behind McClellan.

* Speaking of the commonwealth, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned for 15 Republican candidates in this year’s elections. Ten of the 15 lost. Asked about his track record, the ambitious GOP governor told Fox News, “We picked hard races.”

* After seeing national polling showing him struggling against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump threw another online tantrum late yesterday, insisting that pollsters — including those at The Wall Street Journal and Fox News — have conspired against him.

* And speaking of the former president, a few dozen House Democrats, led by Rhode Island’s David Cicilline, unveiled a bill intended to prohibit Trump from seeking another term under the 14th Amendment. It’s unlikely to get a vote before end of the current Congress.