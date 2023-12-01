Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.1.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Donald Trump shows a newfound interest in targeting the Affordable Care Act, incumbent President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign this week unveiled a new ad focused on health care policy. It began airing yesterday in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

* Speaking of television ads, former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign this week also launched its first ad of the cycle. Though the spot doesn’t mention Biden or Trump by name, it calls for leaving behind “the chaos and drama of the past.”

* Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler is reportedly under criminal investigation for allegations related to sexual battery, including rape. This morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for Ziegler to resign.

* The field in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race got a little more crowded this morning when wealthy businessman Sandy Pensler kicked off a Republican candidacy. This will be his second attempt at elected office, following a failed Senate bid in 2018.

* Though I’m not altogether sure why, DeSantis participated in a debate last night with Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor. The event was “moderated” by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who, by all accounts, was not exactly neutral.

* Speaking of debates, when Republican presidential hopefuls participate in next week’s primary debate, it might very well be the last one of the cycle: The Washington Post reports that party officials have no plans for a fifth debate.

* And while the No Labels operation intended to hold some kind of presidential convention next spring in Dallas, the organization has reportedly decided to conduct its “selection process virtually” instead. It’s not yet clear whether or how the group will launch a third-party challenge.