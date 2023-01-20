Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.20.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though there was considerable uncertainty surrounding Sen. Tim Kaine’s re-election plans, the Virginia Democrat announced this morning that he will seek a third term. The incumbent will be favored to win next year.

* On a related note, incumbent Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, as expected, have now both announced that they’ll also seek re-election in the 2024 cycle.

* In a bit of a surprise, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton issued a statement yesterday announcing that he will not be a U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona next year.

* On a related note, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, will reportedly launch a Senate bid in Arizona next week. Incumbent independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not yet announced her 2024 plans.

* With only a week to go before the Republican National Committee chooses its leader for the next two years, incumbent Chair Ronna McDaniel has reportedly told party officials that she — unlike her RNC rivals — will be able to prevent Donald Trump from running a third-party presidential campaign next year in the event that he fails to secure the Republican nomination.

* In Louisiana’s 2023 gubernatorial race, Republican state Rep. Richard Nelson kicked off his statewide candidacy this week with a rather moderate message. “Nelson is also known for his bipartisanship and working for sound policy rather than political party,” his campaign said in a written statement.

* And while former Ambassador Nikki Haley hasn’t literally launched a 2024 presidential campaign, the South Carolina Republican appeared on Fox News yesterday and came awfully close to saying she’ll be a candidate.