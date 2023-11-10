Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.10.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The list of congressional incumbents announcing their retirement grew this week, as two Democratic House members — Derek Kilmer of Washington and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio — declared their intention to forgo re-election bids next year.

* Speaking of retirements, as Sen. Joe Manchin give up his seat in West Virginia — the conservative Democrat elaborated on his decision in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal — Donald Trump quickly took credit for the senator’s decision.

* After Manchin announced his plans, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana told supporters, “This officially makes us Mitch McConnell’s number one target. You can bet that every dollar national Republicans would have spent in West Virginia is now coming to Montana.”

* Why is Republican Gov. Doug Burgum still in the 2024 presidential race? The North Dakotan explained his perspective in an op-ed for The Jamestown Sun in his home state.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign unveiled a new ad focused on the White House’s support for unions and autoworkers, and contrasting the Democrat’s record with his predecessor’s.

* In Georgia, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with a 25% favorability rating statewide. A 57% majority of Georgians, meanwhile, have a negative impression of the right-wing congresswoman.

* And Jill Stein, who ran for president on the Green Party ticket in 2012 and 2016, has apparently decided to try again in the 2024 cycle. Professor Cornel West was also seeking the Green Party’s nomination, before withdrawing to run an independent campaign.