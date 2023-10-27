Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.27.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A federal judge in Atlanta has struck down Georgia’s current congressional map, ruling that it’s at odds with the Voting Rights Act. The Republican-led state government is now facing a Dec. 8 deadline to submit new district lines for court approval.

* Rep. Dean Phillips’ odds of winning national office are poor, but the Minnesota Democrat has nevertheless launched a presidential campaign, taking on incumbent President Joe Biden in a primary.

* A year after Blake Masters ran a failed U.S. Senate campaign, there was ample speculation that the far-right Arizonan might try again in 2024. Masters has instead decided to run for the U.S. House in Arizona’s 8th district, which is currently represented by GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko, who is retiring.

* On a related note, failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, her party’s likely U.S. Senate nominee in Arizona, has already endorsed Masters’ primary rival, failed state attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh.

* In New Jersey, the latest Stockton University Poll found indicted Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez’s approval rating dropping to just 8%.

* Rep. Jeff Jackson’s North Carolina district has been shattered by a gerrymandered new map, so the Democratic congressman has decided to run for state attorney general in the 2024 cycle.

* Speaking of members walking away from Capitol Hill, Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland has announced his retirement, ending a nearly two-decade career in Congress.

* Conservative media personality Larry Elder ran a largely overlooked presidential campaign, which ended roughly 24 hours ago. Elder threw his support behind Donald Trump.