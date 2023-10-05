Former Santos campaign treasurer to plead guilty in criminal case

Rep. George Santos’ reputation was already in tatters as his political career got underway in January, but conditions for the New York Republican went from bad to worse in the spring. Indeed, it was five months ago when federal prosecutors charged the congressman with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos pleaded not guilty, and his career on Capitol Hill continues, but it’s important to emphasize the fact that he wasn’t the only member of his political operation to be indicted.

In August, for example, Samuel Miele, a former campaign fundraiser for the New York Republican was also indicted, stemming from allegations that he impersonated a top aide to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while soliciting campaign contributions for Santos. He also pleaded not guilty.

But they’re not the only ones on this list. CNBC reported:

The former campaign treasurer to Rep. George Santos of New York will plead guilty Thursday in connection with a criminal case against the Republican congressman, according to a spokesman for prosecutors. The felony charge or charges against the former treasurer, Nancy Marks, were not disclosed in a filing in U.S. District Court in Central Islip, New York, scheduling her appearance.

An Associated Press report described Marks as “a veteran Long Island political operative,” who “served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids.” The same AP article added:

Marks has faced questions about the congressman’s unusual campaign filings, including a series of $199.99 expenses, just below the legal limit for disclosure. Santos, in turn, has sought to pin the blame for his unexplained finances on Marks, who he claims “went rogue” without his knowledge.

Rep. Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, responded to the developments via social media, noting that if Marks’ guilty plea is part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors, and the New York Democrat suspects that it is, then this is “very bad for George Santos.”

Goldman further speculated that this also raises the prosect of “more campaign finance fraud charges to come.”

Watch this space.