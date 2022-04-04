Even now, Trump continues to praise Putin’s ‘intelligence’

Donald Trump spoke last week to a show called “Centerpoint” on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, where the host asked the former president whether he considers Russia’s Vladimir Putin to be “a good guy.” The Republican didn’t answer directly, focusing instead on his earlier praise for the Russian dictator’s strategy toward Ukraine.

“I was saying that it’s a really smart move putting the soldiers on the border because he was negotiating, and I think he could have gotten whatever he wanted, and then he made a not smart move by going in.... As far as whether or not [Putin’s] smart, he’s headed up Russia for more than 20 years, so obviously he’s intelligent.... When he called certain parts of Ukraine independent, that was smart because what right did he have to call anything independent? He didn’t have the right to do it. But it was a good negotiating tactic. And it was a good negotiating tactic and very smart all the way along until he went in.”

Trump also went on to say that he “built NATO,” adding that Barack Obama “didn’t address the issue,” which is obviously bonkers.

But taking stock of the former president’s latest praise for Putin, the rhetoric obviously isn’t surprising, since the Republican has made similar comments in recent weeks.

But therein lies the rub: Common sense suggests that Trump should curtail his praise for the authoritarian, but the former president just can’t seem to help himself.

Feb. 22: Trump described Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine as “genius” and “very savvy,” adding, in reference to the Russian military, “They’re gonna keep peace all right.” Trump went on to praise Putin as “a tough cookie” who has “great charm.”

Feb. 23: Trump issued a written statement touting Putin and admonishing his own country’s president.

Feb. 23: Trump again praised Putin’s Ukraine policy, telling attendees to a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, “I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”

Feb. 26: Trump appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), reiterated his belief that Putin is “smart,” and denounced his own country’s leaders as “so dumb.”

March 10: Fox News’ Sean Hannity all but begged the former president to criticize Putin, but he wouldn’t. “I got along with Putin,” Trump said.

March 26: At a political rally, Trump told a supportive crowd that Putin is “smart,” and his aggression toward Ukraine “looked like a great negotiation.”

April 1: Trump pointed to the duration of Putin’s dictatorship as proof that the Russian is “obviously” intelligent.

After the Republican's “genius” and “very savvy” rhetoric, which several Republican leaders were eager to distance themselves from, it stood to reason that the former president would want to tone down his praise for Putin, if for no other reason than there’s no political upside to complimenting an accused war criminal during a brutal and deadly conflict.

But for some reason, Trump faced immediate pushback in late February, and proceeded to spend weeks continuing to commend the Russian dictator anyway.