DeSantis derides Disney as part of an avoidable culture war clash

There are certain U.S.-based corporations with massive global reach, but which enjoy special influence in their home state. It’s no secret, for example, that General Motors is a powerful player in Michigan. Similarly, Coca-Cola is a unique private sector institution in Georgia.

And in Florida, of course, there’s Disney, which has a dominant presence in the Sunshine State, which includes owning multiple theme parks and hotels. It’s why political officials in Florida are generally loath to cross the company.

At least, most of the time.

In recent months, Florida Republicans have pursued a measure known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools until fourth grade. The same legislation would also empower Florida parents to sue school districts if they suspect educators are violating the policy. As the editorial board of The Washington Post recently explained, “There is no justifiable reason for any of these measures. They are all rooted in the anachronistic belief that discussions about gender and sexuality somehow endanger children.”

GOP legislators passed it anyway, and it’s currently awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

By all appearances, Disney wanted nothing to do with the fight over the “parental rights” bill, but to a very real degree, it was already too late for the company to wash its hands of the controversy: Disney had already donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Republicans who were championing the legislation.

With this in mind, opponents of the “Don’t Say Gay” measure pleaded with Disney to use its influence to derail the legislation. It instead sat on the sidelines. Late last week, as CNBC reported, the company apologized — and suspended its campaign donations in the state.

Disney’s CEO said Friday the company is ceasing its political donations in Florida due to the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and he apologized for the company’s previous silence on the issue. “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down,” CEO Bob Chapek wrote in a statement to colleagues and the LGBTQ+ community published Friday. “I am sorry.”

The same report added that Disney intends to donate $5 million to organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, that work to protect LGTBQ+ rights.

Whether, and to what extent, the company’s progressive critics are satisfied with the CEO’s apology remains to be seen. What’s more, there are related questions that have not yet been answered: What took Disney so long? How long will the pause in contributions last? Why is the company suspending financial support for legislators who agreed with Disney’s position?

But from a Republican perspective, this avoidable culture war clash has become the basis for a new feud. DeSantis political operation sent an email to supporters accusing “woke” Disney of “echoing Democrat propaganda and falling for the corporate media’s phony hysteria” about the bill.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez appeared on Fox News and questioned whether companies like Disney even have the “right to criticize” state policymakers’ efforts.

All of this comes a year after Republican officials in multiple states approved voter-suppression measures, sparking at least some corporate criticism. It led Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to tell reporters in April 2021, “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics.”

The Kentucky Republican added a day later, “I’m not talking about political contributions.”

Heaven forbid.

A similar dynamic appears to be unfolding in Florida: Republicans are delighted to take Disney’s campaign donations, at which point Disney is supposed to shut up as GOP policymakers wage an election year culture war. Watch this space.