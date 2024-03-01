The curious and growing list of Republicans who have unretired

In recent years, Rep. Mark Green’s political career has followed an unusual trajectory. Around this time seven years ago, for example, the Tennessee Republican was a state senator whom Donald Trump wanted to serve as secretary of the Army. That didn’t go well.

The political world soon learned about Green’s strange beliefs, which were so radical that Senate Republicans raised concerns about his nomination. Ultimately, Green quietly withdrew from consideration.

A year later, he was elected to Congress, and it wasn’t long before GOP leaders thought it’d be a good idea to put him in charge of the House Homeland Security Committee, where he ultimately spearheaded the first-ever impeachment of a sitting cabinet secretary without cause.

Two weeks ago, Green announced his retirement, insisting that Congress was “broken,” and it was “time for me to return home.” Two weeks later, as Roll Call reported, the congressman changed his mind.

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, who earlier this month announced his plan to retire rather than seek a fourth term in Congress, is reversing course. “While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement Thursday.

Given his intraparty support, and his Tennessee district’s partisan leanings, it’s very likely that Green will be re-elected and won’t pay a meaningful price for his recent vacillating.

Stepping back, it’s not common for members of Congress to announce their departures, only to reverse course soon after, though in recent months, it’s happened with unusual frequency.

In November, for example, The Texas Tribune reported that Rep. Pat Fallon was giving up his congressional seat to pursue his old position in the Texas Senate. A day later, the Republican reversed direction and said he’d remain in the U.S. House after all.

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, meanwhile, announced early last year that she would retire from politics in 2024 due to family commitments. Almost exactly a year later, the GOP congresswoman changed her mind and said she was unretiring.

If we widen the aperture a bit, Rep. Matt Rosendale also recently gave up his House seat to launch a Senate campaign in Montana. Six days later, the Republican quit the race after Donald Trump endorsed his primary rival. This week, the congressman said he wants to run for re-election to the House after all.

When a member of Congress retires, and then soon after unretires, it’s weird. When several members do it, it’s a reminder that this Congress really isn’t normal.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.