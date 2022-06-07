Catch up on the January 6th hearings with the Maddow podcast feed

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is preparing to hold a series of hearings to share with the American public what their investigation has learned.

The first hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 9th. MSNBC will offer extensive coverage including panel analysis from Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and Nicolle Wallace and a wide range of expert guests.

Coverage of Thursday’s hearing begins at 7 p.m. ET. The hearing itself is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and last for approximately two hours. At 10 p.m. ET our panel returns with ongoing coverage on MSNBC.

Audio of the hearing, as well as the pre- and post-hearing analysis by Rachel, Joy, and Nicolle will be turned into separate podcast episodes in the Maddow show feed, the same feed that carries the audio of the Rachel Maddow Show on Mondays and MSNBC Prime Tuesday through Friday.

Whether subsequent hearings are at night or in the morning, every hearing and the corresponding analysis will be uploaded to the Maddow podcast feed.

To subscribe, search for Maddow wherever you get podcasts.

On days when there is a January 6th hearing in the morning, we will continue to offer the audio of the Rachel Maddow Show or MSNBC Prime that night. We’ll publish it all!

Keep an eye out as more hearing dates are announced.