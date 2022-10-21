Steve Bannon receives four-month sentence in contempt case

The question for Steve Bannon this morning was not about his guilt. That matter was resolved in July when a jury found the right-wing operative/podcaster guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress for blowing off the Jan. 6 select committee.

Rather, today’s question was about Bannon’s punishment: Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, having already been convicted, was back in court this morning to receive his sentence. As NBC News reported, a judge sentenced him to four months in federal prison along with a $6,500 fine.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols conceded this morning that Bannon poses a “very small risk of recidivism with regard to congressional subpoenas,” but the sentence was necessary to send a signal about the importance of cooperating with congressional investigations.

“Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes,” Nichols said.

The judge, it’s worth noting for context, is a Trump appointee who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a six-month sentence and a $200,000 fine, arguing in a court filing this week that showed “a total disregard for government processes and the law” in ignoring the congressional subpoena while smearing the House investigation and the justice system with “rhetoric that risks inspiring violence.” Bannon’s lawyers asked for probation.

This is a breaking news report that will be updated.