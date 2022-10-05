Arizona’s Ward latest Republican to plead the Fifth in Jan. 6 probe

When the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack reached out to Arizona’s Kelli Ward in February, no one was especially surprised. After all, the right-wing chair of the Arizona Republican Party was a pro-Trump fake elector after the 2020 election.

What’s more, Ward has been accused of helping assemble the larger slate of fake electors in her home state, while filing lawsuits in the hopes of nullifying Arizona’s election results. She also joined a lawsuit that hoped to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to help Donald Trump keep the presidency, despite the will of the voters.

Just a few months ago, we also learned of December 2020 email from a Republican lawyer who helped organize the bogus electors in Arizona. The lawyer wrote to the Trump campaign that Ward recommended trying to keep the scheme “under wraps until Congress counts the vote Jan. 6th (so we can try to ‘surprise’ the Dems and media with it) — I tend to agree with her.”

In other words, Ward has an important perspective. Evidently, she’s not eager to share that perspective. Politico reported:

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering questions from the Jan. 6 select committee, a lawyer for the panel revealed in federal court Tuesday. “Dr. Ward was deposed by the select committee, and she declined to answer on every substantive question and asserted her rights under the Fifth Amendment,” select committee attorney Eric Columbus said during a court hearing before Arizona-based U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa.

It’s worth emphasizing that while we learned of this yesterday, it’s unclear precisely when Ward sat down with investigators and refused to answer questions.

It’s also worth noting that the Arizona GOP chair has quite a bit of company. Let’s circle back to our earlier coverage and review the list of high-profile figures from Trump’s orbit who’ve pleaded the Fifth recently:

“The mob takes the Fifth Amendment,” Donald Trump said in 2016, deriding those who assert their right against self-incrimination. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

The relevance of the quote continues to linger.