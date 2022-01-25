It's 'a new day' in Virginia, but that doesn't mean it's better

Some of the nation's most reliably "blue" states have Republican governors. What's more, many of these state chief executives — Maryland's Larry Hogan, Massachusetts' Charlie Baker, and Vermont's Phil Scott, for example — happen to be some of the most popular governors in the country.

With this in mind, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his GOP slate ran the table last fall in Virginia — a state where President Joe Biden won by nearly double digits in 2020, and where Republicans hadn't won a statewide contest since 2009 — it was easy to imagine the new governor following in the footsteps of Hogan, Baker, and Scott, and positioning himself as a relative moderate by contemporary Republican standards.

So much for that idea. As The Washington Post summarized:

The big unknown about Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) as he ran for office last year — apart from the exact size of his vast fortune — was just how red the political newcomer really was behind that easygoing demeanor. One week into his term: mystery solved. Youngkin stormed into Richmond with an assertion of executive power that has thrilled the GOP base but caught even some allies off guard, and he has made clear that he views his two-point margin of victory as a mandate for conservative change.

The blizzard of partisan controversies in the commonwealth — only some of which relate directly to the governor — has unfolded with striking speed.

Keep in mind, Virginia Republicans aren't exactly pacing themselves: Youngkin, Miyares, Earle-Sears were only inaugurated 10 days ago. At his swearing in, the new governor declared, "It's a new day in Virginia."

That was clearly true, though as we've discussed, there are important differences between "new" and "better."

Circling back to our earlier coverage, there's a larger significance to this that extends far from the commonwealth. Youngkin & Co. assured voters they'd focus on mainstream, kitchen-table issues. The subtext was hardly subtle: Virginians need not fear Republican governance. There would be no radical shifts from the fleece-wearing dad who likes basketball.

It worked: GOP candidates cruised to victories, fueled in part by voters who backed Democrats a year earlier, who assumed Republicans weren't interested in a dramatic turn to the right.

It's a safe bet other Republicans will push similar messages in this year's campaigns.

It's a dynamic that has plenty of observers concerned. Eugene Robinson argued in his new column, "Youngkin, Earle-Sears and Miyares might look like something new — fresh-faced and laudably diverse — but so far, at least, they act more like members in good standing within the Cult of Trump. Someday, I hope, the Republican Party will escape the grip of a certain angry pensioner in Florida. Until then, don't be fooled — and don't give them your votes."