Further information on monoclonal antibody treatments

Advice from Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration's Covid response:

If you or a family member tests positive for Covid-19 and are at high risk, just go to CombatCovid.hhs.gov and you can look up where there are sites that administer monoclonal antibody treatments.

Handy fact sheets on monoclonal antibody treatments from the HHS's Public Health Emergency site:

You can find more information for Covid-19 patients here.

And more information for doctors and health care providers here.

Also available in Spanish

The Public Health Emergency site can also help you locate infusion centers where the treatments are administered.