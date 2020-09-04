Friday's Mini-Report, 9.4.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* These remarks were striking: "Democrat Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for remarks reportedly made referring to U.S. war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' describing them as 'disgusting' and 'damnable.'"

* Portland: "A suspect who earlier appeared to admit to the fatal shooting of a man who was part of a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, last weekend was himself killed during an attempted arrest on Thursday, officials said."

* Rochester: "Seven police officers involved in the response to a call in which a Black man was put in a hood and later died have been suspended, the mayor of Rochester, New York, announced Thursday."

* Part of an indefensible pattern: "President Trump on Thursday reiterated his desire to 'get along' with Moscow despite an international uproar over the poisoning of the Russian dissident Aleksei A. Navalny with a deadly nerve agent, saying that when the subject of Russia appears on the news, he turns it off."

* USPS: "U.S. Postal Service police officers barred a Florida congresswoman from scheduled tours at two mail-processing complexes Friday, blocking entry to the facilities and threatening to escort her from the property if she refused to leave."

* Technically, there are only 25 days remaining before we face another government shutdown: "The Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are planning to work together to avoid a government shutdown at the end of September, making an informal agreement to support continuing funding for existing programs without making any controversial changes."

* NPR spoke yesterday with Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser for the coronavirus vaccine development program, Operation Warp Speed, about the status of vaccines in the U.S. Looking ahead, he said he expects to have "enough vaccine to immunize the U.S. population by the middle of 2021." When the host said, "That feels a long way away," Slaoui replied, "Yes."

Have a safe weekend.