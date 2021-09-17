Friday's Mini-Report, 9.17.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Acknowledging a tragic mistake: "An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. 'It was a mistake,' Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said."

* FDA panel: "A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness."

* Officials in Paris are still very angry: "France announced on Friday that it is recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia after the longtime ally that felt its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new pact by the Biden administration."

* Let's hope tomorrow goes smoothly: "United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said Friday that there has been 'chatter' about possible violence associated with the rally planned by far-right protesters outside the Capitol building Saturday."

* Conditions in Idaho are getting considerably worse: "Idaho hospitals are so overwhelmed with the surge in coronavirus cases that doctors and nurses have to contact dozens of regional hospitals across the West in hopes of finding places to transfer individual critical patients."

* Unnecessary cowardice from tech giants: "Alphabet's Google and Apple have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs."

* Keep an eye on this one: "The House Oversight Committee has widened its inquiry into the oil and gas industry's role in spreading disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming, calling on top executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as the lobby groups American Petroleum Institute and the United States Chamber of Commerce, to testify before Congress next month."

* Stories like these continue to be gut-wrenching: "Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess on Thursday after she asked a group of diners visiting from Texas to show proof they had been vaccinated before seating them."

* Tragedies like these continue to be common: "A married Alabama couple known for their reselling videos on YouTube under the name 'Alabama Pickers' have both died of COVID.... One of the last videos the married couple posted on their now deleted YouTube channel was about how they wouldn't get the vaccine."

Have a safe weekend.