Friday's Mini-Report, 8.20.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Progress: "President Joe Biden on Friday said 'significant progress' has been made in getting Americans and allies out of Afghanistan as the White House continued to grapple with fallout from the chaotic mass evacuation. Biden said after a 'pause,' evacuation flights have resumed out of Kabul."

* Evictions moratorium: "A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic."

* All is not well in Florida: "The city of Orlando and its water utility on Friday appealed to residents to cut back sharply on water usage for at least several weeks because of a pandemic-triggered shortage of liquid oxygen used to treat water."

* Following up on yesterday's bomb scare: "The man suspected of carrying out a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress was charged Friday with one count of threatening to use of a weapon of mass destruction and one count of threatening to use an explosive device."

* Kids aren't immune: "Around the country, child hospitalizations for Covid-19 have increased to levels not seen since January, when U.S. cases and deaths were at their highest levels, according to the latest government data. Doctors in the hospitals hardest hit by the recent surge say the situation is worse than it was in January."

* This is genuinely heartening: "A bipartisan group of governors is offering to take in Afghans who are being forced out of their country after Taliban forces seized power over the weekend."

* An interesting perspective related to Afghanistan's future: "Though the Taliban will certainly face challenges from an array of other armed and ethnic groups, Afghanistan's young people represent the greatest long-term domestic threat to the Taliban's aims. Demographically, ideologically, and economically, theirs is the generation best positioned to determine what shape the country's future takes."

* Notable result from the latest national AP poll: "The public is more concerned about the threat caused by domestic extremist groups than those from outside the country. Sixty-five percent are extremely or very concerned about the dangers posed by domestic extremist groups, compared with 50% who are concerned about extremists from foreign countries."

* Jan. 6 fallout: "The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt outside a door of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo obtained by NBC News."

* Scary stuff: "A Tennessee sheriff's deputy assaulted a fellow law enforcement officer and then attempted to use his status to gain access to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a motion filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office Wednesday."

* Noted without comment: "On his Fox News show Wednesday evening, Sean Hannity said the Covid-19 vaccine is 'not protecting many people' while interviewing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Just a day earlier, the producers of that segment were required by the day's end to upload their vaccination status to the company's internal system."

Have a safe weekend.