Friday's Mini-Report, 7.9.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Haiti: "Haitian government officials said they had requested that the United States send in troops to protect Haiti's port, airport, gasoline reserves and other key infrastructure as the country has descended into turmoil in the wake of the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moise early Wednesday morning."

* Collectively, the elements of this order are important: "President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order taking aim at corporate consolidation and big businesses that he said unfairly drive up consumer prices, decrease worker wages and make it more difficult for new companies to emerge."

* Cyberattacks: "President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call Friday that the United States 'will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure,' as cyberattacks against American companies originating in Russia have continued."

* Time is of the essence: "Biden administration officials have been locked in an internal debate over plans to evacuate Afghans who worked for the U.S. military, with some officials arguing against taking the evacuees to U.S. territory where they would have more legal rights once they arrived, two congressional aides and three people familiar with the matter told NBC News."

* New school guidance: "Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday."

* Diplomatic team: "President Joe Biden has nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as U.S. ambassador to India, ending months of speculation whether the two-term mayor would land a role within the Biden administration."

* A difficult week in Florida: "The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 23,747 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths since July 2. This week's resident total is higher than last week when 15,684 were reported by the state. New weekly case totals have been steadily increasing since last month when 10,095 cases were reported from June 11-17."

* New ICE policy: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will no longer detain most pregnant, nursing and postpartum women for deportation, reversing a Trump-era rule that permitted officials to jail thousands of immigrants in those circumstances, according to a new policy released Friday."

* Every breakthrough like this one is worth feeling good about: "President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history."

Have a safe weekend.