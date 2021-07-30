Friday's Mini-Report, 7.30.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* CDC: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a stern warning about the delta variant of the coronavirus: 'Acknowledge the war has changed.' Now, it says even vaccinated people are able to readily spread the virus."

* A story we've been following: "The first group of Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and faced retaliation from the Taliban for their efforts arrived in the U.S. early Friday. The 200 Afghans flew into Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and were to be bused to an Army base in Virginia for medical screenings, officials said."

* Capitol Hill: "The $550 billion infrastructure agreement cleared another Senate hurdle Friday, moving the sweeping package closer to becoming the first big bipartisan win under President Joe Biden. But it's far from a done deal: The path is murky in the House, where some Democrats are rebelling."

* I hope they feel a sense of urgency: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., visited the White House on Friday afternoon to discuss narrower voting rights legislation."

* Would you believe this involves a former State Department official? "A political appointee of President Donald Trump has been arrested on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and assaulted an officer with a weapon, marking the first arrest of a Trump administration official in connection with the insurrection."

* The latest reasons not to worry about inflation, at least not now: "The price of goods and services rose 0.4% in June, slower than the 0.5% growth during May, according to the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index released Friday morning. The June reading was lower than the consensus expectation for 0.6% growth."

* If the virus could be reached for comment, I wonder what it'd say about DeSantis' approach: "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Friday that he'll bar any local school district from requiring students to wear masks even as the nation fights a resurgence of coronavirus."

* Texas: "The Biden administration took aim on Thursday at a crackdown by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on transportation for migrants, warning him to rescind his new executive order or be sued."

* Good to see: "President Joe Biden announced Friday plans to nominate Khizr Khan, who famously criticized Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks on Muslim-Americans during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, to a post with the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom."

Have a safe weekend.