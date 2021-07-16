Friday's Mini-Report, 7.16.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Devastating floods in Europe: "More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day."

* CDC: "Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are rising again, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, sounding the alarm over what she described as a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated.'"

* The newest building trouble out of Miami: "The roof of a Miami-Dade apartment building partially collapsed Thursday, three weeks after the deadly partial collapse of Champlain Towers South prompted concerns about building stability in the region."

* Candid rhetoric: "President Joe Biden on Friday said platforms like Facebook are killing people by allowing Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on their services. Asked what his message was to platforms like Facebook regarding Covid-19 disinformation, Biden said 'They're killing people.'"

* Good economic news: "U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in June as demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter."

* I hope you saw Rachel's coverage of this last night: "Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was one of nine people arrested Thursday at a voting rights demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building — an arrest the Congressional Black Caucus chair celebrated on social media."

* Scary stuff: "Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges in connection with an alleged plot to attack the Democratic Party headquarters building in Sacramento after last year's presidential election."

* Afghanistan's latest tragedy: "Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said."

Have a safe weekend.