Friday's Mini-Report, 5.28.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Cyber-security: "Hackers linked to Russian intelligence surreptitiously seized an email system used by the United States government's international aid agency to burrow into the computer networks of human rights groups and other organizations of the sort that have been critical of President Vladimir V. Putin, Microsoft Corporation disclosed on Thursday."

* Capitol Hill: "A sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China and shoring up domestic computer chip manufacturing with $50 billion in emergency funds was abruptly shelved Friday after a handful of Republican senators orchestrated a last-minute attempt to halt it. Votes on the American Innovation and Competition Act were postponed until June 8, when senators are scheduled to return from a weeklong Memorial Day recess."

* Open Skies: "The United States has told Russia it will not rejoin an arms control agreement that allows member countries to conduct surveillance flights over each others' territory, accusing Moscow of violating the accord."

* Andriy Derkach, back in the news: "Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have been investigating whether several Ukrainian officials helped orchestrate a wide-ranging plan to meddle in the 2020 presidential campaign, including using Rudolph W. Giuliani to spread their misleading claims about President Biden and tilt the election in Donald J. Trump's favor, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

* The inevitable litigation: "Two technology groups on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Tallahassee federal court challenging a controversial bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis said is aimed at cracking down on social media censorship — but opponents argue is an unconstitutional infringement on free speech."

* Things are getting awfully messy in Boise: "Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued an executive order repealing a mask mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor, describing her actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and an 'irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.'"

* The latest breakthrough: "Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the U.S. Naval Academy's commencement address Friday in Annapolis, the first woman to do so in the school's 175-year history."

* I've lost count of how many Republican legislators in Missouri have been caught up in important scandals: "A Missouri lawmaker allegedly used his position as a cop to receive a 'sexual favor' from an intoxicated teenage girl in 2015 and his boss, the Pike County sheriff, is accused of attempting to obstruct a probe as the deputy ran for a seat in the Legislature last year, the Post-Dispatch has learned."

Have a safe weekend.