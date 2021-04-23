Friday's Mini-Report, 4.23.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* J&J: "The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday, after an 11-day pause. Panel members voted 10 to 4 to recommend lifting the pause on the vaccine, but advised adding a warning about the increased risk of very rare but severe blood clots."

* An intensifying COVID crisis in India: "Indian hospitals and government leaders scrambled for supplies of oxygen and other emergency aid on Friday, as the country reported another record number of new coronavirus infections and a rising death toll that has strained the country's resources."

* The latest shooting: "A man in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before police subdued him with a Taser, police said Friday. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the Thursday night shooting."

* DOJ: "The Justice Department has notified federal judges in Washington that it expects to charge more than 500 people with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.... The current number of people charged is 440, a law enforcement official said Friday."

* Biden's first foreign trip: "President Joe Biden will make his first foreign trip since taking office to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June, the White House announced Friday. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit of world leaders in Cornwall, U.K., from June 11-13, and from there will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO summit on June 14."

* Interesting results: "Six in 10 Americans say the country should do more to hold police accountable for mistreatment of Black people, far outpacing concerns about those measures interfering with how law enforcement does its job, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll."

* A rare unanimous confirmation: "The Senate unanimously confirmed Deanne Criswell as the new administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. Criswell is the first woman to lead the agency, and she takes the helm at a critical time, with climate change intensifying the pace and severity of natural disasters."

* Speaking of executive-branch developments: "The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Wednesday it is appointing a chief science officer, the first time in more than 40 years the role will be filled in the department."

* Promising: "A vaccine against malaria has shown record efficacy in a Phase II trial, a pre-print study released on Friday by Oxford University shows, raising hopes that one of the world's most deadly diseases could be brought under control."

Have a safe weekend.