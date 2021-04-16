Friday's Mini-Report, 4.16.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Indianapolis: "Eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday before also killing himself, according to police. Four other people who were shot and another person who was injured were taken to hospitals, officials said, adding that some may have been privately transported to medical facilities."

* An increasingly familiar exercise: "In response to the deadly mass shooting in Indianapolis, President Joe Biden orders the United States flag to be flown at half-staff."

* An important guilty plea: "An Indiana man accused of being a longtime member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, an important milestone in the government's effort to understand the forces behind the siege. It was the first guilty plea secured by the federal government in connection with the riot, which occurred 100 days ago."

* Justice Department: "Attorney General Merrick Garland rescinded a Trump-era directive that limited federal prosecutors' ability to rein in police practices they believe violate civil-rights laws, in the clearest sign yet that the Justice Department under President Biden intends to use its authority to hold entire cities accountable for police misconduct."

* Terribly disappointing news from this afternoon: "President Joe Biden will not increase the number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S. this year, breaking a prior promise to raise the cap from the historically-low level set by the Trump administration."

* However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added shortly before I published this, "We expect the President to set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15."

* Moscow: "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow will order 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia in a retaliatory response to the U.S. sanctions. Lavrov also said that 8 U.S. officials will be added to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of American nongovernment organizations from interfering in Russia's politics."

* Remember the "bounties" controversy from last year? "[T]he Biden administration also made clear in a fact sheet released Thursday that the CIA's intelligence on the matter is far from conclusive, acknowledging that analysts labeled it 'low to moderate confidence.' The White House fact sheet explaining new sanctions over Russian misbehavior made clear that Russia was not being sanctioned over the issue. It used careful language, referring to 'reported Afghanistan bounties.'"

* The drama surrounding this school will linger for a while: "Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year."

Have a safe weekend.