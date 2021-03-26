Friday's Mini-Report, 3.26.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* He's right: "President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the sweeping new voting restrictions in Georgia as 'outrageous,' 'un-American' and 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century.'"

* This never should've happened: "Georgia state troopers arrested Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon on Thursday after she knocked on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's statehouse office door as he signed a controversial elections bill into law in a closed-door ceremony.

* The latest from the southeast: "At least six people were killed in tornadoes that knocked out power lines, downed trees and damaged homes in Alabama and Georgia, officials said Friday."

* Speaking of deadly storms: "At least 111 Texans died as a result of last month's winter storm, according to updated numbers released Thursday by the Department of State Health Services."

* Climate diplomacy: "President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the U.S. hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press."

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for consumers injured by products to sue their manufacturers, unanimously ruling that courts have jurisdiction over lawsuits filed in the consumers' home states notwithstanding that the products were made and sold elsewhere so long as the manufacturers did substantial business in the states."

* A cabinet takes shape: "Vice President Harris conducted a pair of swearing-in ceremonies Friday for two new senior administration officials, Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Shalanda Young to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget."

* Interesting choice: "Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is the recipient of this year's John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial 'and his consistent and courageous defense of democracy.'"

* Oops: "At a hearing on extremism in the military, freshman Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, accused the Southern Poverty Law Center of labeling two of the nation's oldest veterans organizations as hate groups. The problem is, that never happened, except in the imagination of a satirical blog called the Duffel Blog, which pokes fun on military topics."

Have a safe weekend.