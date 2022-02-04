Friday's Mini-Report, 2.4.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The Russia/Ukraine crisis: "While the Russian military is not yet capable of mounting a total invasion of Ukraine, portions of its army have reached full combat strength and appear to be in the final stages of readiness for military action should the Kremlin order it, according to an assessment by the Ukrainian military's high command."

* A new executive order: "U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday requiring 'project labor agreements' in federal construction projects over $35 million, a potential boost to workers and unions that negotiate these deals, and a shift the administration says will speed up building times."

* I don't imagine anyone will be too surprised by this: "A federal jury in New York on Friday convicted Michael Avenatti of stealing from his former client, one-time adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who wrote an explosive 2018 book."

* In Georgia: "Two men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery told a judge in Georgia on Friday they'll go to trial on federal hate crime charges after a deal with prosecutors fell apart."

* Electoral Count Act: "Proposals to change federal laws that govern how to compile and count the official Electoral College votes for president were once thought to have little chance of passing Congress. But bipartisan support is building, with broad agreement that something must be done to change the 135-year-old procedure."

* Medicare: "People with Medicare will be able to obtain up to eight over-the-counter Covid-19 tests a month for free starting in early spring, the Biden administration said Thursday. Under the plan, Medicare will directly pay certain pharmacies and other participating entities, allowing people with Medicare or Medicare Advantage to pick up the tests for free."

* Capitol Hill: "Congressional staffers on Friday launched an effort to unionize their workplace amid a growing reckoning with poor pay and hostile working conditions, encouraged by a fresh groundswell of lawmaker support."

Have a safe weekend.