Friday's Mini-Report, 2.19.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Some modicum of progress in Texas: "While power has been restored for millions of Texans who had been without in the bitter cold, the nightmare of the devastating winter storm isn't over."

* Don't assume the investigative and prosecutorial efforts regarding the Capitol attack are over: "U.S. authorities alleged a wider conspiracy among the self-styled Oath Keepers militia in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, naming six new individuals, all of whom appeared to be group members or associates, a federal indictment alleged Friday."

* In related news: "Six Capitol police officers have been suspended with pay and another 29 are under investigation following last month's deadly riot, the department said."

* That's an impressive fundraising total: "New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is headed to Texas after raising more than $2 million in relief for Texans who have been left without power, water and supplies after a devastating winter storm, as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz continues to be blasted for his hours-long trip to Cancun."

* Speaking of Texas' crisis: "Texas' power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday."

* Remember this one? "South Dakota's top prosecutor will face misdemeanor charges — but avoided felony counts — for fatally striking a pedestrian in September, officials said Thursday."

* Oh for goodness' sake: "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff in honor of notoriously racist radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died from lung cancer at age 70 this week."

* I'd almost forgotten about this one: "A federal judge has dismissed a $435 million libel suit that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) filed against CNN, rejecting his claim that he was defamed over a report on his contacts with a Ukrainian prosecutor."

* Doesn't this suggest she's even more deserving of the honor? "Country music legend and Tennessee native Dolly Parton asked state legislators to remove a bill to erect a statue in her honor on Capitol grounds."

Have a safe weekend.