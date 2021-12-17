Friday's Mini-Report, 12.17.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Robert Palmer: "A Florida man was sentenced Friday to just over five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The sentence, of 63 months, was the longest one yet imposed among the more than 150 defendants who have pleaded guilty to taking part in the siege."

* Crisis along the Ukrainian border: "Russia demanded on Friday that the United States and its allies halt all military activity in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in a sweeping proposal that would establish a Cold War-like security arrangement, posing a challenge to diplomatic efforts to defuse Russia's growing military threat to Ukraine."

* Test-to-stay policy: "The Biden administration unveiled a new strategy Friday using increased Covid-19 testing to keep children in the classroom. The move comes as some school districts are once again going virtual in an attempt to avoid the worst of the omicron variant."

* I'll read the congressional report on this over the weekend: "The Trump administration engaged in 'deliberate efforts' to undermine the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic for political purposes, a congressional report released Friday concludes."

* An apparent Kellogg breakthrough: "Kellogg has agreed on a new contract with the union representing the Froot Loops maker's striking employees at its U.S. breakfast cereal plants, a local union president said on Thursday."

* Keep an eye on this one: "A judge Thursday rejected a motion by Fox News to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election."

* Speaking of cases worth watching, I'm of the opinion that this may have merit: "Michael Cohen claimed in a new lawsuit Thursday that Donald Trump retaliated against him for writing a tell-all memoir, saying his abrupt return to federal prison last year endangered his life and amounted to punishment for criticizing the president."

* VAWA: "A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday announced an agreement on a framework to update and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, the closest the law has come to reauthorization since it lapsed in 2019."

* The New York Times ran an astonishing story yesterday on how Ashley Biden's diary made its way to Project Veritas, and it's one of those stranger-than-fiction reports.

Have a safe weekend.