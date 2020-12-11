Friday's Mini-Report, 12.11.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The continuing resolution passed: "The Senate passed a one-week stopgap bill to keep the government running through next Friday, buying time to hammer out deals on full-year funding and coronavirus aid."

* So did the NDAA: "Also Friday, the Senate passed a major defense authorization bill by a vote of 84-13 — giving final approval to the measure with a veto-proof majority after President Donald Trump threatened to spike it unless it included his demands to change internet liability laws."

* Aren't they tired of losing? "A state judge concluded Wisconsin's election was conducted properly Friday, dealing President Donald Trump and his allies their fifth legal defeat in a little over a week. 'There is no credible evidence of misconduct or wide-scale fraud,' Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek said."

* I mean, really, they must get tired of losing: "The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Trump campaign's appeal of the earliest lawsuit it brought alleging irregularities in Michigan's presidential election — one filed the day after the Nov. 3 vote."

* The first execution from a lame-duck administration in over a century: "Brandon Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas, was killed by lethal injection at a federal prison Thursday, despite eleventh-hour attempts for court intervention."

* A story on the minds of many: "State prosecutors in Manhattan have interviewed several employees of President Trump's bank and insurance broker in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the matter, significantly escalating an investigation into the president that he is powerless to stop."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Sen. Jim Inhofe berated the Trump administration Thursday for recognizing Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, as part of a broader deal to normalize relations between Israel and Morocco."

* A surprise setback: "Saying 'the last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation,' Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee blocked proposals to establish the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum on Thursday."

* The latest EO: "President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday directing federal agencies to brand U.S. foreign assistance with a common logo of the president's choosing so that those who receive it know it was paid for by U.S. taxpayers."

* How very odd: "The GOP's desperate attempt to have the Supreme Court overturn the results of the presidential election has attracted powerful support from ... states that have yet to come into being, according to a Thursday court filing. The 'states' of New California and New Nevada filed an amicus brief in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to have the Supreme Court block states that voted for Joe Biden from casting their electoral votes for the president-elect."

* Smart move: "Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former employer, Liberty University."

Have a safe weekend.