Friday's Mini-Report, 12.10.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* This number looks different when gas prices are excluded: "Consumer prices rose by 6.8 percent in November over the previous year, the highest annual inflation rate since June 1982, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday."

* New subpoenas: "The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued six new subpoenas on Friday, including to two former White House aides who the panel said met with former President Donald Trump days before Jan. 6."

* What a head-spinning story: "Kanye West's publicist pressed Georgia election worker to confess to false election fraud charges.

* Good for him: "U.S. President Joe Biden said he was 'deeply troubled' by reports Kellogg Co. planned to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees after they voted down a proposed contract this week."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Mark Meadows and the National Archives are in talks over potential records he did 'not properly' turn over from his personal phone and email account, the presidential record-keeping agency confirmed Thursday."

* This seems badly flawed: "In an attempt to create a definitive database on how often police officers use force on citizens, the FBI launched the National Use-of-Force Data Collection program in 2019, imploring police departments to submit details on every incident, not just fatal shootings. But the failure of police and federal agencies to send their data to the FBI puts the program in jeopardy of being shut down next year without ever releasing a single statistic, a new report by the Government Accountability Office says."

* I hope this gets some follow-up: "An affidavit by the Capitol Police officer who arrested a House staffer who brought a gun into the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday shows that the employee passed through security and progressed toward their destination with a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun."

* Stories like these continue to be upsetting: "A Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was diverted Thursday to Oklahoma City after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal who intervened, officials said."

* Noted without comment: "Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. "I haven’t spoken to him since," Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. "F*** him."

Have a safe weekend.