Friday's Mini-Report, 11.19.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A civil case it still a possibility: "A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha last year, capping a trial that touched on issues of gun rights and race. Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was cleared on all five charges related to his actions on Aug. 25 last year, during protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer."

* Booster news, Part I: "The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 boosters for all adults, a move that will make boosters available to everyone ages 18 and up."

* Booster news, Part II: "An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, a move that simplifies who is eligible for an additional dose."

* A subpoena worth watching: "A congressional committee investigating the Trump administration's response to the Covid-19 pandemic issued a subpoena for former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday for failing to respond to document requests."

* On the Hill: "Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has dropped his blockade of Julianne Smith, President Joe Biden's pick to represent the U.S. at NATO. It comes after he sought assurances that she would press European allies to boost their goal of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on their defense by 2024."

* The United States is the only major economy on the planet to have a higher GDP now than before the pandemic: "[T]he US is in a league of its own. Preliminary gross-domestic-product readings for the third quarter show the US as the only G7 nation to surpass its pre-pandemic health, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a Thursday report."

* I wish he took his job more seriously: "After taking on Big Bird over his Covid-19 vaccination, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is going after the Library of Congress for abandoning the use of the term 'illegal alien' as a subject heading for organizing materials."

* Interesting findings from the Department of the Interior's Office of Inspector General: "Ben Cassidy, a high-ranking Interior Department official in the Trump administration, repeatedly violated ethics rules by communicating with and directly participating in matters that involved his longtime former employer, the National Rifle Association, the department's internal watchdog concluded in a new report."

* An unexpectedly historic morning: "U.S. President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris Friday as he underwent a colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold the presidential reins in U.S. history."

Have a safe weekend.