Friday's Mini-Report, 10.29.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Big news on vaccines: "The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, making it available to 28 million children in the United States."

* Diplomacy: "President Joe Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday ahead of the G-20 summit in an effort to ease tensions with one of America's oldest allies caused by a disagreement over a submarine deal.... Biden said the episode 'was not done with a lot of grace.'"

* Following up on a story from earlier in the week: "Michael A. Riley, the Capitol Police officer who faces charges for obstructing the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection after deleting Facebook communications between him and a man who was charged with entering the Capitol, resigned from the department this week, his lawyer said in a statement."

* On the Hill: "The House on Thursday passed yet another short-term extension of highway and transit construction programs that are set to expire on Sunday in order to avert thousands of worker furloughs and halted projects."

* FTC: "Federal Trade Commission staffers have begun looking into disclosures that Facebook Inc.'s internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, according to people familiar with the matter."

* An examination worth watching: "A U.S. House committee will subpoena major oil company executives for documents on what company scientists have said about climate change and any funds spent to mislead the public on global warming, the head of the panel said on Thursday."

* Addressing a Trump-era scandal: "Migrant families separated at the border by the Trump administration may be eligible to each receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation for the damage inflicted on them by the policy, according to several people familiar with the matter. Some families could receive as much as $450,000 for each member who was directly affected, the sources said."

* Republican are making a lot of claims about Anthony Fauci and "gain-of-function" research. Those claims aren't standing up well to scrutiny.

* A big story worth watching: "The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider whether one of the federal government's plans for reducing greenhouse gasses goes too far."

Have a safe weekend.