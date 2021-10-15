Friday's Mini-Report, 10.15.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot."

* In related news: "Travel restrictions that the U.S. imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic will be partially lifted for nearly three dozen countries on Nov. 8, the Biden administration announced Friday."

* The brutal incident that echoes the 2016 murder of Labour lawmaker Jo Cox: "British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death Friday while holding a regular meeting with constituents, police said, in a killing that has shaken the country."

* Jan. 6 fallout: "A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police force was charged Friday with trying to protect a man who was later accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the January 6 riot."

* Take a wild guess what the Republican-appointed justices will say: "The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy."

* Economic news: "Consumers spent at a much faster pace than expected in September, defying expectations for a pullback amid pervasive supply chain problems, the Census Bureau reported Friday."

* Evacuation flights: "The State Department plans to resume regular evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year to help U.S. citizens, residents and some visa applicants leave the country, a senior State Department official said, an effort that will require coordination with the Taliban and other governments."

* This landed with a thud: "President Joe Biden's commission on the Supreme Court on Thursday released its initial findings based on months of public hearings and research, laying out arguments related to expanding the size of the court and other issues."

* Look for more on this on tonight's show: "After 19 months of balancing their health and safety working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many low-wage workers have had enough. They're demanding increased wages, meal and rest breaks, better benefits and shorter shifts. From health care to Hollywood, nearly 100,000 U.S. workers are either striking or preparing to strike to improve working conditions."

* It sounds like things worked out well for McCabe: "Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe settled a lawsuit Thursday against the Justice Department, restoring his full pension after he was unceremoniously dismissed during the Trump administration."

* This is as outrageous as you've heard: "A top administrator with the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake advised teachers last week that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also offer students access to a book from an 'opposing' perspective, according to an audio recording obtained by NBC News."

Have a safe weekend.