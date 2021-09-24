Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.24.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Rachel noted on last night's show, Pennsylvania's state attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, filed suit yesterday to block Republican legislators' "forensic investigation" into the 2020 presidential election.

* Speaking of lawsuits, the ACLU and other voting-rights advocates filed a new case yesterday challenging Ohio Republicans' new gerrymandered district map.

* Though Sen. Chuck Grassley has been cagey for months about his future plans, the Iowa Republican has announced plans to seek re-election yet again next year. Grassley will turn 89 ahead of Election Day 2022, though recent polling suggests the incumbent is nevertheless the favorite to win another term.

* With just 39 days remaining before Election Day in Virginia, the non-partisan Cook Political Report has shifted its rating in the commonwealth's gubernatorial election: As of this morning, with polls showing Democrat Terry McAuliffe neck-in-neck with Republican Glenn Youngkin, the race has moved from "Lean Democrat" to "Toss Up."

* Last night, Donald Trump issued a written statement celebrating the "highly respected auditors" reviewing election ballots in Arizona. As of this morning, that statement has apparently been deleted from the former president's website.

* Speaking of Trump, while the former president continues to target Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Politico yesterday that the party and its component parts will be "all in" for the Alaskan incumbent.

* Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the current chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told NBC News yesterday that his party intends to run attack ads targeting Democrats for extending the debt ceiling, as lawmakers from both parties have done for generations. "Oh, you better believe it," the Republican senator said.