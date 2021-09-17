Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.17.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ron Nehring, a former chairman of the California GOP and adviser to a Republican recall candidate, raised an interesting concern yesterday: He believes the party's lies about voter fraud depressed GOP turnout and helped Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom win by an even wider margin.

* The long-awaited findings of Arizona's ridiculous election "audit" are now scheduled to be released on Sept. 24, which is a week from today. That said, Arizona Republicans and their Cyber Ninja partners have missed other deadlines, and I'll believe it when I see it.

* In Michigan, Matthew DePerno has earned a reputation for being a GOP lawyer who peddles bizarre misinformation about election results. Yesterday, Donald Trump endorsed DePerno to be the state's next attorney general.

* On a related note, while many Republican officials are pleading with Gov. Chris Sununu to run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire next year, Trump has begun praising Republican Don Bolduc, who's already in the race.

* In Wisconsin, Democrats have filed a lawsuit against Republican redistricting efforts, and a federal court yesterday allowed the case to continue, rejecting a request from the GOP-led state legislature.

* Former President Barack Obama didn't literally endorse Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday, but the Democrat did publish a tweet that read, "Wishing my friend [Trudeau] the best in Canada's upcoming election. Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I'm proud of the work we did together."

* With Andrew Cuomo recently having stepped down as New York's governor, should we expect to see state Attorney General Letitia James run next year to be the state's chief executive? CNBC reported that James "has been talking with her advisors and supporters about potentially running for governor next year, according to people familiar with the matter."

* And speaking of the Empire State, Buffalo's incumbent Democratic mayor, Byron Brown, has been trying to get back onto this year's ballot after losing a party primary earlier this year. As The Buffalo News reported this week, those efforts appear to have failed, though Brown appears likely to run as a write-in candidate.